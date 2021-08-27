BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $5.19 million and approximately $81,390.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014058 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.72 or 0.00763995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00099975 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,657,215 coins and its circulating supply is 778,626,483 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

