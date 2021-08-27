Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $63.58 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003472 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $63.58 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 29.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.15 or 0.00490226 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003416 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.60 or 0.01097715 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,836,589 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

