Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF remained flat at $$41.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.60. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier and colas.

