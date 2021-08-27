BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Insider Hall Tingley Purchases 500 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) insider Hall Tingley acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,420,636.80.

BQE stock traded up C$0.79 on Friday, reaching C$32.11. 926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.85. BQE Water Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.60 and a twelve month high of C$34.00. The company has a market cap of C$39.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.97.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.98 million during the quarter.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment services to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

