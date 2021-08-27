Bread (BRD) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $17.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00762910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00100058 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

