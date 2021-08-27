Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a growth of 275.6% from the July 29th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 105.6 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of BNTGF opened at $99.00 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.05.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

