Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Cap of $42.26 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001416 BTC on major exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market cap of $42.26 million and approximately $375,081.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

