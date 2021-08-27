Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.88.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 399.00, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.00 and a 12 month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

