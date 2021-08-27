Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

BFAM stock opened at $143.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.00 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

