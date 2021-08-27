Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 486.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,414 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,369,000 after acquiring an additional 89,493 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $108.18 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.