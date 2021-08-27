Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Boosted by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,709 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 8.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $58,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 407,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $791,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 183,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 523,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

