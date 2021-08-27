Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 277,081 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $127,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,860,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

