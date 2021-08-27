Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 758,402 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 547.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,444 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.4% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

