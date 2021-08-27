British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,743.71

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,743.71 ($35.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,673 ($34.92). British American Tobacco shares last traded at GBX 2,694 ($35.20), with a volume of 1,713,914 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,743.71.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 2,522 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,393.

About British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.