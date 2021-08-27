Brixmor Property Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BRX)

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 1,294 call options on the company. This is an increase of 644% compared to the typical daily volume of 174 call options.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,252 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.35.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.