Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $496.38

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $496.38 and last traded at $495.94, with a volume of 67151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $485.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

