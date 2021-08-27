Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,116 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.23. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.62.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

