Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,720,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,912 shares during the quarter. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for about 2.7% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 1.18% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $40,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 80.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,345,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,529,000 after buying an additional 1,942,556 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,811. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.23.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

