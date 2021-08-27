Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. ADTRAN also posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADTN shares. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $23.75 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.97 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 110,076.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.