Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s earnings. Brookfield Asset Management posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 690%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookfield Asset Management.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $336,474,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,699 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,525,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

