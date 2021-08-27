Brokerages Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post $1.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.28. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 787.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLR shares. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $36.70 on Friday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Continental Resources by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.