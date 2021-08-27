Brokerages Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to post sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. GameStop reported sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,032,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,639,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $205.22 on Friday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of -2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.60.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

