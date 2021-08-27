Brokerages Anticipate NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to post $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,043 shares of company stock worth $90,626,554 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,452,319 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,962,600,000 after purchasing an additional 302,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,332,660. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.59 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $224.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

