Brokerages Anticipate Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $987.99 million. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,767.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paychex by 167.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 143,127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 463.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 15.8% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

