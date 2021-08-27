Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to report earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics posted earnings of ($5.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

PRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.79. 9,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,327. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $709,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,400. 77.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.