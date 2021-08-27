Brokerages Anticipate Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report $3.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Textron.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Textron (TXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.