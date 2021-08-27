Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to announce sales of $78.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $78.18 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $307.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $326.72 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $918.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22 and a beta of 1.80. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.