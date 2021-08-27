Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $4.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the highest is $5.05 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

