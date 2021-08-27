Brokerages Anticipate XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.85 Billion

Brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will announce $4.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. Truist upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.08.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $86.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.88.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 46,638 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $6,762,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $56,175,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock worth $415,525,181. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,136,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 42,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

