Brokerages Expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. Elys Game Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.39% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELYS. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

In other Elys Game Technology news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

