Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Brokerages expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.23. Leslie’s posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 34.85.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,233,000 after purchasing an additional 866,181 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

