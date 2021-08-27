Brokerages Expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Liquidia posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 263,466 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Liquidia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 106,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,951. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.57.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

