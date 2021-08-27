Brokerages Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Air Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.06. 330,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,738. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

