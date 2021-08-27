Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report sales of $2.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.25 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year sales of $8.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $96.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.34. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $63.03 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

