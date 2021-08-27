Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.98. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.