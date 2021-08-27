Brokerages Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.71. 429,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,006.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

