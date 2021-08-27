Brokers Offer Predictions for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Oppenheimer reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

DLTR opened at $93.48 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

