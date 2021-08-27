Brokers Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

NSA stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.13.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 16.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

