Brokers Set Expectations for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.67. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outpeform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$85.19.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$79.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$79.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$53.54 and a 12 month high of C$82.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

