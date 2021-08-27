Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.25. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 126 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69.
Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)
Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.
