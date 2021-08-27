Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Down to $8.44

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.25. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 126 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:BROG)

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.