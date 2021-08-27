Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 55,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

BBU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. iA Financial assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

BBU opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.12%.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

