BSClaunch (BSL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $336,333.00

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $319,570.80 and approximately $336,333.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

