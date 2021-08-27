BTU Protocol Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $13,040.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.00 or 0.00755314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100642 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

