Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.30% of Bumble worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $130,605,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 2nd quarter worth $27,620,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $481,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

BMBL traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $55.19. 1,076,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,437. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

