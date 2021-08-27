Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $84.07 million and $16.63 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for about $5.51 or 0.00011247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,647,040 coins and its circulating supply is 15,272,040 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

