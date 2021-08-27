Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,788 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores makes up 1.2% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.68% of Burlington Stores worth $145,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $8.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.53. 1,117,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.99 and a 52 week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

