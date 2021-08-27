Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Buscar stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881. Buscar has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

Buscar Company Profile

Buscar Co engages in the business of breeding, selling and racing of stakes level thoroughbreds. The company was founded by William Delahunte on January 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Beverly, CA.

