Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Buscar (OTCMKTS:CGLD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Buscar stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.14. 25,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,881. Buscar has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.
Buscar Company Profile
