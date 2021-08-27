Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $69.96 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 75.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 76.5% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $69.96 million and $98,811.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.19 or 0.00652743 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001600 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.