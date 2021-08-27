Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) Trading Up 1%

Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF (NYSEARCA:CLSA) shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 29,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 41,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Leading Sector Aggressive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.