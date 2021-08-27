Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $924.49 Million

Analysts expect that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will report $924.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot posted sales of $659.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after buying an additional 441,649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4,205.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 432,067 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,099.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 394,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $328,382,000 after buying an additional 371,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

CBT opened at $52.83 on Friday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.